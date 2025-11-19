If You'd Invested $1,000 in the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 in recent years.

Tech giants like Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft have driven this exchange-traded fund higher.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is a very popular exchange-traded fund (ETF) that gives investors more concentrated exposure to a specific segment of the stock market. As a fund that tracks the performance of the Nasdaq-100 index, it contains the 100 largest non-financial businesses that trade on the Nasdaq exchange. And its performance has been superb.

If you'd invested $1,000 in the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF five years ago and held on since then, here's how much your position would be worth today.

Investors should have no complaints

Since November 2020, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF has produced a total return of 114% (as of Nov. 17). A $1,000 investment made back then would be worth more than $2,100 today. Investors should be very pleased with this result. It comes up ahead of the S&P 500, which had a total return of about 100%.

The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF provides a greater level of exposure to some of the world's leading technology companies. Its top three positions are Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, all of which dominate in their respective industries. They've all seen their share prices soar in the past five years.

What's more, prominent businesses in the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF are working on artificial intelligence (AI) projects. Investors who are bullish on the long-term potential of this revolutionary technology should find this ETF to be an appealing portfolio addition.

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Neil Patel has positions in Invesco QQQ Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.