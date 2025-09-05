If You'd Invested $1,000 in the Invesco QQQ Trust 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points An investment in the Invesco QQQ Trust would have produced total returns over 500% in a decade.

The strong performance has been largely driven by mega-cap technology stocks.

The Invesco QQQ Trust has beaten the S&P 500 by more than 200 percentage points in 10 years.

If you're familiar with the emergence of trillion-dollar technology companies over the past decade, you might think that the Nasdaq-100 index has been a great place to invest. And you'd be right.

Over the past 10 years, a $1,000 investment in the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) -- an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the Nasdaq-100-would have grown to $6,280. That a remarkable 20.2% annualized total return. Not only that, but the Nasdaq-100 has also outperformed the S&P 500 benchmark index by 218 percentage points over that period.

Why has the Invesco QQQ Trust performed so well?

In a nutshell, the Invesco QQQ Trust tracks a benchmark index, the Nasdaq-100, which has performed incredibly well over the past decade. And as a weighted index, it has a disproportionate level of exposure to the largest technology companies in the world. In fact, the "Magnificent Seven" represent just 7% of the companies in the index, but accounts for 42% of the ETF's assets. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), the top two holdings, each account for about 9%.

This also explains the outperformance versus the S&P 500, which has delivered historically excellent returns itself. While all of the large-cap tech stocks in the Nasdaq-100 are also components of the S&P 500, they make up a larger weight due to the more concentrated portfolio. For example, Nvidia makes up 9.2% of the Invesco QQQ ETF but less than 8.1% of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).

Now, it remains to be seen whether the Invesco QQQ ETF will deliver such strong performance over the next 10 years. But with the AI boom and several other exciting trends to watch, it could certainly be an interesting index fund to watch.

Matt Frankel has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.