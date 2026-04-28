If You'd Invested $1,000 in GLD 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

From 2024 to the present, gold has enjoyed one of its biggest bull markets ever.

Over that time, it has risen from roughly $2,000 an ounce to more than $5,600 an ounce at its peak.

That translated to huge returns for shareholders of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD).

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Gold's rally over the past couple years has been historic, to say the least. Around the beginning of 2024, gold broke through the $2,000 level and didn't stop until it cleared $5,600 earlier this year.

That made the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEMKT: GLD) one of the market's best trades. Gold has clearly benefited from an environment where inflation has been elevated pretty much since the COVID-19 pandemic-related recession. It has also gotten a tailwind from central bank buying. Organizations like the People's Bank of China have been building their gold stockpiles to diversify away from currency risk and protect themselves in the global trade market.

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Because of this, even modest investments of $1,000 have transformed into something much bigger.

Five years ago, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF was trading at $166.84 per share. Since gold doesn't pay a dividend, there are no income considerations. As of April 24, it finished at $433.25. That translates to a total return over the five-year period of 159.7%. On an annualized basis, the average return is 21% per year.

With inflation in the United States back above 3% and central banks still adding to their gold positions, the factors pushing gold prices higher over the past several years are still in place. If the global economy begins slowing, demand for safe-haven investments could provide another catalyst.

Gold traditionally has a very low correlation with U.S. equities, so it could theoretically move up or down even in the best of conditions. But the bullish case still appears to be intact.

Should you buy stock in SPDR Gold Shares right now?

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David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.