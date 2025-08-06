If You'd Invested $1,000 in EPR Properties (EPR) 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points EPR's business has recovered nicely from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dvidends helped fuel returns.

EPR still trades for a relatively low valuation, compared to its REIT peers.

10 stocks we like better than EPR Properties ›

Five years ago, the country was just a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses remained closed to in-person customers, and those that were open generally had restrictive social-distancing and capacity policies.

This created a massive problem for real estate investment trust (REIT) EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), which owns a portfolio of experiential properties, such as waterparks, eat and play businesses (TopGolf is a major tenant), ski attractions, and movie theaters. When the pandemic hit, EPR's tenants were all initially closed, and many weren't paying rent.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

As you might have expected, EPR's stock tanked in 2020. At one point, it has fallen more than 80% from its prior high.

However, there was a major inflection point in late 2020 when vaccines were rolling out and investors saw light at the end of the tunnel. If you had invested $1,000 in EPR Properties five years ago (early August 2020), your investment would have grown to nearly $2,600 today, thanks to a combination of stock-price gains and dividends, which EPR resumed paying in mid-2021.

In fact, EPR has outperformed the S&P 500 benchmark index by more than 50 percentage points over the past five years, and its performance translates to an annualized return of about 21%.

Could EPR Properties still be cheap?

Despite its excellent performance, EPR trades for a relatively cheap valuation of about 10.8 times its full-year guidance for funds from operations (FFO -- the real estate equivalent of earnings). There's still some uncertainty surrounding the future of the movie theater business, but the main reason is the persistent high-interest-rate environment.

If rates fall, it could create a more favorable growth environment for EPR to pursue its massive market opportunity. The stock could still be a bargain, despite its excellent performance.

Should you invest $1,000 in EPR Properties right now?

Before you buy stock in EPR Properties, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and EPR Properties wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,505!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,313!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Matt Frankel has positions in EPR Properties. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EPR Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.