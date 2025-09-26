If You'd Invested $1,000 in D-Wave Quantum Stock 3 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points D-Wave Quantum's share price has had a phenomenal run this year.

The shares have easily outpaced major indexes.

If you'd invested three years ago, you'd have more than quadrupled your money.

It may seem like a waste of time to calculate a stock's investment return and total dollar amount after a certain period. After all, that's backward-looking, and investments require forward-thinking and projections about the future. However, it's useful to look at the past before committing to an investment. Understanding what happened to a company and its stock can help gauge a company's future potential.

D-Wave Quantum's (NYSE: QBTS) share price has performed very well this year, gaining over 216% through Sept. 26. That trounced the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gain of 13%.

But how would shareholders have done if they'd invested $1,000 in the stock three years ago?

Comparative investment returns

Over three years, D-Wave Quantum's shares gained 313.5%. The company doesn't pay dividends, so that doesn't factor into the return calculation.

The stock's performance easily bested the S&P 500's 79.9%, Nasdaq Composite's (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) 106.9%, and S&P MidCap 400's 45.7% returns.

The last two indexes are relevant benchmarks for D-Wave, given that the Nasdaq Composite includes many technology companies and the stock's $9 billion market capitalization puts it in the mid-cap category.

Translating these returns into dollar figures, at the end of three years, your $1,000 investment in D-Wave's stock would've resulted in $4,135. That same investment in the S&P 500 would be worth $1,799. A passive investment in the Nasdaq Composite or S&P MidCap 400 index would've resulted in $2,069 and $1,457, respectively.

Where does D-Wave go from here?

D-Wave Quantum doesnt reporta profit under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). It lost $167.3 million in Q2, wider than the $17.8 million loss a year ago. The company also doesn't have much revenue, reporting just $3.1 million in the latest period.

Since the company doesnt reporta profit, investors can't use the price-to-earnings ratio as a valuation metric. Turning to the price-to-sales ratio, D-Wave's stock sells at an eye-popping 298 times.

That's a very richly valued company with scant revenue and no earnings.

Lawrence Rothman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.