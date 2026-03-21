Markets
COST

If You'd Invested $1,000 in Costco Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

March 21, 2026 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by Neil Patel for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) continues to prove to investors that it's worthy of their hard-earned savings. Share prices are already up 13% in 2026 (as of March 19). At the same time, the S&P 500 has lost 3.5% of its value.

This continues an impressive run for the warehouse-club retailer. If you'd invested $1,000 in this leading retail stock 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Costco logo on red filter with signage in background.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Costco has been a magnificent portfolio holding. Over the past decade, shares generated a total return of 659%. This phenomenal gain would've turned a $1,000 initial investment 10 years ago into $7,590 right now. Given the market's love affair with technology and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, the fact that a boring retailer can be such a winning investment is a breath of fresh air.

The company reported solid financial gains. Net sales and net income were up 137% and 241%, respectively, between fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2025 (ended Aug. 31, 2025).

Costco is an elite business when it comes to stability and predictability. It's a safe holding due to its steady fundamentals in all economic scenarios.

The market certainly appreciates this. Costco stock's current price-to-earnings ratio of 50.7 is 73% more expensive than it was exactly 10 years ago. It's also well about the 10-year average P/E of 39. While the stock has done well, it's also trading at a premium that isn't favorable for new investors unless they are planning to hold the stock for the long term. A lot of growth is already priced into this stock.

Should you buy stock in Costco Wholesale right now?

Before you buy stock in Costco Wholesale, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Costco Wholesale wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,179!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,058,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 21, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.