If You'd Invested $1,000 in Chipotle Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Despite Chipotle losing about half of its value in less than two years, the stock has put up a solid return over the past decade.

Long-term revenue and profit growth will be driven by management’s strategy of significant store expansion.

10 stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill ›

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has been a true pioneer in the restaurant industry. It scaled up the fast-casual dining concept to nationwide popularity. There are even locations in various international markets, showcasing the broad appeal of Tex-Mex food.

Owning the business has made for a bumpy ride, though. If you invested $1,000 in this top restaurant stock 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Over the past decade, Chipotle shares climbed 262% (as of March 20). That positive gain would have turned a $1,000 investment in 2016 into more than $3,600 today. However, the stock has faced immense pressure recently; it's currently trading 52% off its peak, which was established in June 2024.

Chipotle dealt with a difficult operating environment in 2025. Softer consumer sentiment, especially from lower-income households, dampened foot traffic to its restaurants. Same-store sales declined 1.7% last year, a surprise development for what has otherwise been a very steady business.

The company's fundamentals still appear to be solid. Revenue and net income climbed 98% and 332%, respectively, in the last five years. And management is showing no signs of pulling back its expansion plans, with 350 to 370 new restaurants expected to open in 2026.

With the shares trading on a huge dip, interested investors should take a closer look.

Should you buy stock in Chipotle Mexican Grill right now?

Before you buy stock in Chipotle Mexican Grill, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,179!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,058,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 23, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short March 2026 $42.50 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.