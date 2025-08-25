If You'd Invested $1,000 in Brookfield Corporation (BN) 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points Brookfield Corporation has produced robust total returns over the past five years.

The company has rapidly expanded its wealth solutions and asset management platforms.

It sees a lot more growth ahead.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has consistently delivered impressive wealth-building returns, averaging over 15% annually for investors during the past 30 years. This remarkable performance has surpassed that of the S&P 500 index and many of the world's great companies.

Here's a look at how much money you'd have today if you'd invested $1,000 in Brookfield stock five years ago.

A really fast grower

Brookfield Corporation has delivered a robust 19.2% average annual total return over the past five years, outpacing the S&P 500's strong 13.8% annualized return. At that rate, a $1,000 investment in Brookfield made five years ago would be worth over $2,400 today. That compares to roughly $1,900 for the same investment in an S&P 500 index fund.

Driving Brookfield's robust return has been its impressive 18% annualized earnings growth rate. One major growth driver has been the rapid buildout of its wealth solutions business. Four years ago, this platform had about $2 billion in insurance assets under management (AUM); today, this figure exceeds $110 billion. This sharp increase in AUM largely reflects its strong organic growth and the acquisitions of several insurance companies, including AEL for $4.3 billion in 2023 and American National for $5.1 billion in 2022. As a result, this business now generates over $2 billion in annual earnings.

Brookfield has also significantly expanded its alternative investment management platform (Brookfield Asset Management), a portion of which it spun off to shareholders in 2022. The business now has over $1 trillion in AUM. Brookfield has expanded this platform by forming strategic partnerships and launching new flagship investment funds, capitalizing on investment megatrends such as infrastructure, renewable energy, and private credit.

While the last five years have been a great period for Brookfield Corporation, the company expects that the next five years will be even better. With the ongoing rapid expansion of its wealth solutions and asset management platforms, along with other anticipated catalysts, Brookfield is in a strong position to potentially deliver even higher total returns for investors moving forward.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

