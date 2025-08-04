If You'd Invested $1,000 in BRK.B 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points It would be more. Much more.

In fact, in that narrow window of time, the investment would have more than doubled.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is Warren Buffett's investment vehicle, and it's paved the way to wealth for many dedicated shareholders over the years. Here's a look at how well the company has done on the stock market across the past half-decade, and a glance at the reasons for its success.

A (very) long-term player

In that relatively short space of time, holding on to Berkshire's B shares would have doubled your money and then some. An initial $1,000 outlay as July 2020 came to a close would be worth $2,426 today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Berkshire is essentially two monster businesses rolled into one -- an insurance conglomerate, anchored by sturdy sector mainstay Geico, and a collection of investments. The latter can be broken down into businesses fully owned by Berkshire (such as confectioner See's Candies) and a bulging portfolio of stakes in publicly traded companies.

The stock portfolio includes many well-known titles across a range of sectors. Nearly every investor will be familiar with such names as Apple, American Express, and Coca-Cola, among numerous others.

In many ways, Buffett and his team are the ultimate buy-and-hold investors. They have always preferred to zero in on an undervalued stock and keep it in the portfolio for years, even decades. In fact, that American Express holding dates back to 1964, for an astonishing run of more than 60 years. That Coca-Cola position, meanwhile, was first amassed in 1984.

Unsentimental about stocks

As with any portfolio, not all of Berkshire's holdings are winners. I'm thinking these days about such uninspiring companies as Kraft Heinz. But one of the many positive aspects of Berkshire's operations is that it's usually not averse to selling out of stocks, and relatively quickly, if they underperform.

Berkshire's excellent performance is the key reason why Buffett is such a celebrated investor. To me, it's always worthy of consideration as a buy on its own.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $624,823!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,064,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,019% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 178% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Kraft Heinz. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.