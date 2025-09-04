If You'd Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points Bitcoin has seen many periods of high volatility since its launch in 2009, but it's delivered huge wins for patient investors.

An investment made in Bitcoin five years ago would have delivered greater than 9x returns.

Bitcoin has pulled back from its valuation high, but there could be some significant performance catalysts on the horizon.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was launched all the way back at the beginning of 2009 and has gone on to have a transformative impact on the financial world. In addition to laying the foundations for the broader cryptocurrency industry and lighting the spark that would help lead to the launch of thousands of other crypto tokens, Bitcoin has delivered incredible returns for patient investors.

On the other hand, you didn't need to buy Bitcoin at the outset in order to score potentially life-changing returns. Read on for a look at the token's recent valuation catalysts -- and to see what a $1,000 investment in the market-leading cryptocurrency made in 2020 would be worth today.

Bitcoin has managed to keep proving doubters wrong

Taking a buy-and-hold position in Bitcoin five years ago would have delivered massive returns for investors. As of this writing, Bitcoin is up 962.3% over the period. That means that a $1,000 investment in the token made half a decade ago would now be worth more than $10,620.

In August, Bitcoin hit a new valuation record and climbed above $124,000 per token. The cryptocurrency saw big valuation gains across the summer thanks to the passage of legislation establishing clearer rules for the cryptocurrency industry and expectations that the Federal Reserve is on track to cut interest rates in the near future.

As of this writing, Bitcoin's token price is actually down roughly 10% from its all-time high -- but the pullback looks like a blip on the radar when viewed in the context of its long-term performance. While it's impossible to project exactly where Bitcoin's valuation will go over the next five years, there are some positive catalysts in view that could push its token price significantly above current levels. In addition to the potential for interest rate cuts and signs of increasing governmental support for the crypto industry, the increasing popularity of cryptocurrency treasury strategies is bolstering adoption and helping to create valuation support.

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.