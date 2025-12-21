If You'd Invested $1,000 in Apple 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Apple shares drastically outperformed the S&P 500 in the last 10 years, receiving a small boost from the dividend.

Besides earnings growth, valuation expansion was a key factor that propelled the stock.

Ten years ago, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) carried a market cap of $591 billion. At the time, it was the most valuable business in the world. What's impressive is that even coming off a massive starting base, this company has continued to grow. It now sports a market cap of more than $4 trillion (as of Dec. 20).

This means that long-term shareholders have benefited. If you'd invested $1,000 in this consumer discretionary stock 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

Apple has been crushing the market

A $1,000 starting sum to buy Apple shares in December 2015 would be worth $11,450 right now. This translates to a total return of 1,040%. That gain includes the dividend, which is a small payout today at $0.26 per quarter. However, the dividend has increased by 100% in the past 10 years.

The S&P 500's total return during the same time period of 305% comes up well short of Apple's.

Financial results and valuation drive the stock

Between fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 27), Apple's revenue soared 78%, as it sold more of its popular hardware devices and saw its services segment grow rapidly. Net income rose 110% over that time. But valuation expansion was the biggest tailwind for the stock.

Looking out at the next decade, Apple's more muted growth prospects mean that investors shouldn't expect past returns to repeat.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.