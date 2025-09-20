If You'd Invested $1,000 in Amazon 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points Amazon has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years.

There are a few reasons for this, including the post-pandemic plunge in e-commerce volume.

Amazon looks like an attractive stock at the current level, even with the market at an all-time high.

I won't sugarcoat it: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) hasn't exactly been the best-performing stock over the past five years, with a gain of about 56% during that time period. In other words, a $1,000 investment in Amazon five years ago -- on Sept. 17, 2020 -- would be worth $1,560 today.

That is significantly less than the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which has delivered a 112% total return over the past five years. So, why did Amazon produce less than half of the gains as a simple S&P 500 index fund?

Why did Amazon underperform?

Let's be clear: It isn't that Amazon is performing poorly. And before you judge the last five years of performance, it's important to put that time frame into context.

Specifically, five years ago, in mid-September 2020, the world was essentially still locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, e-commerce demand was incredibly strong. In fact, from the start of 2020 through mid-September, Amazon had already risen by 63% versus just a 5% total return from the S&P 500. In other words, when looking at the past five years, Amazon was already starting from a place of strong performance.

As a matter of fact, if we look at Amazon versus the S&P 500 from the beginning of 2020 through today, Amazon is actually ahead by about 26 percentage points.

Matt Frankel has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.