If You'd Invested $100 in XRP 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

XRP has fallen in 2026 and is down more than 60% from its peak valuation.

Even with recent downside volatility, the cryptocurrency is still up big over the last five years.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has been under pressure recently amid bearish catalysts shaping the broader crypto market. In addition to the rise of stablecoins seemingly eating into demand for other cryptocurrencies, soaring demand for gold and silver also appears to have dampened appetites for most of the market's leading tokens. Investors seem to be questioning whether cryptocurrencies really function as stores of value and defenses against inflation.

XRP's token price has fallen 28% in 2026 and is now down 62% from the lifetime high it reached last year. On the other hand, the token has still delivered strong returns for investors who took a buy-and-hold approach over the last half decade.

Over the last five years, XRP has posted a return of 201%. In other words, your position would be worth $301 today if you purchased $100 worth of XRP five years ago and held on to your stake. For comparison, the S&P 500 index has posted a 91% dividend-adjusted total return across that stretch, and the Nasdaq Composite index has recorded a total return of 76%.

Bearish sentiment surrounding cryptocurrencies has increased recently, but the market is also notoriously volatile. Valuations for cryptocurrencies are being tested as some anticipated catalysts have failed to push token prices higher, and potential positive forces, including the passage of the Clarity Act and additional interest rate cuts, have been pushed further out. If the broader crypto market bounds back and sets a new high, XRP will likely see big gains -- but investors should understand that pricing could continue to be highly volatile in the near term.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.