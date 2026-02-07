If You'd Invested $100 in XRP 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

XRP has more than tripled over the last five years.

The token has surged thanks to a bullish backdrop for the crypto market and favorable political and legal developments.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has a market capitalization of approximately $96 billion and ranks as the fifth-largest token by valuation. Due to recent sell-offs that have shaped pricing trends across the broader crypto market, XRP is actually down roughly 37% over the last year of trading.

On the other hand, the token is up big over the last five years. Read on for a look at what $100 investment in XRP five years ago would be worth at today's pricing.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

XRP has more than tripled over the last five years

Over the last five years, XRP has posted a return of roughly 264%. This means that a $100 investment made in the token five years ago would now be worth approximately $364.

XRP has posted big valuation gains across the last half-decade thanks in large part to bullish momentum for the broader crypto market. The token has also gotten a big valuation boost from the resolution of legal challenges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Ripple Labs -- the cryptocurrency's parent company.

XRP has made encouraging gains when it comes to mind share and market share in the cryptocurrency space, but it remains to be seen whether the token can continue to gain ground or if it will lose footing compared to other crypto tokens.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.