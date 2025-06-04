If You’d Invested $100 in Trump’s Crypto in January, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

President Donald Trump launched a crypto coin just before his inauguration in January 2025. And if you saw the hype train coming from a mile away, you might have thrown some fun money into TRUMP coin.

After a few months of insane volatility, here’s a breakdown of exactly how much you’d have now if you invested $100 in Official Trump coin back in January.

Trump Coin Price History

The Trump meme coin was launched on January 17, 2025 — just three days before Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States of America.

The coin launched quietly at first, being sold on the Solana blockchain. Traders wondered if the coin was a fake, but Trump officially announced his backing of the coin in a Truth Social post around 9pm that evening. [1]

After the official endorsement, the coin soared in value over the coming hours and days.

TRUMP started trading around $1.20 per coin when it first launched.

After Trump himself endorsed the coin, the price skyrocketed within minutes.

According to CoinMarketCap, Trump coin went from trading at just over a dollar, to trading near $72 per coin! [2]

The price plummeted a few days later (as most crypto meme coins do), but now it is still trading at just over $11 per coin.

In You Invested $100 in Trump’s Crypto in January, Here’s How Much It’s Worth Today

If you invested $100 in $TRUMP on January 17, 2025 the minute it launched, you would have been able to purchase it at a price of about $1.21 per coin.

That means you would own about 82.64 Trump coins.

Today (May 30, 2025), Trump coin is trading at around $11.30 per coin.

Your 82.64 Trump coins would now be worth $933.83 — a $833 gain in just a few months!

But if you were one of the (many) unfortunate ones that decided to buy just a day too late (at around $70 per coin) — your $100 would now be worth about $16.

Is Trump Coin Still a Good Investment?

In all honesty, I have no idea.

Trump coin is a meme coin, and most of them end up dying within a year.

But Trump is the President of the U.S. and probably the most recognizable (and meme-worthy) person on the planet right now.

For most real investors that aren’t day-trading crypto for fun, Trump coin is not worth another thought.

But if you are looking for a quick-flip profit on a highly volatile (and popular) meme coin, Trump coin might work for you.

More broadly, crypto is a speculative investment — especially meme coins. Don’t put more than you can afford to lose (because you probably will) into any cryptocurrency.

And while $100 might be fun speculation to put into something like Trump coin, don’t risk your retirement on volatile assets like meme coins.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You’d Invested $100 in Trump’s Crypto in January, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.