If You'd Invested $100 in RGTI Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Investors who bought Rigetti Computing a year ago have parlayed their $100 investment into a tidy four-figure windfall.

Another 33x surge higher may not be in the cards, but don't rule out further outsized price appreciation.

Even if the federal government ends up not making a strategic investment in Rigetti, further monetization progress could still send this stock up by triple-digit percentages over the coming year.

With quantum computing beginning to supplant artificial intelligence as the hot investing trend, it's no surprise that stocks like Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) performed so well over the past year. Stocks in companies operating in this space, Rigetti included, experienced a sell-off in recent weeks, but they remain up substantially from where they were 12 months ago.

Unfortunately, we can't turn back the clock and buy into stock market winners like this one at prior prices. We can, however, take a closer look at this name and see whether it still has some outsized price growth left in it.

$100 invested in Rigetti last October is now worth nearly $3,369

A $100 investment rarely produces life-changing returns, but it can sometimes produce a tidy windfall. That's what happened here, for investors who bought Rigetti Computing a year ago on Oct. 28, 2025, when the stock was trading for around $1.22 per share.

Twelve months later, breakthroughs in quantum computing have made this a hot sector. Rigetti itself has also made some serious progress toward breaking out of the pre-revenue stage; shares have gained over 33x, turning that $100 investment into $3,369.

Rigetti's latest surge may not be its last

At current prices, the company has a market cap of over $13.2 billion. Unless quantum computing ends up being a trillion-dollar industry, it may prove difficult for Rigetti to surge another 33x again.

That said, don't assume Rigetti's latest surge will be its last. Rumors that the U.S. federal government has considered investing in quantum computing start-ups may prove untrue, but commercialization progress alone still stands to serve as a strong catalyst for the stock.

In fact, Rigetti is already selling units of its Novera quantum computing system, securing two new orders last month. The company is moving into the revenue stage far sooner than publicly traded competitors like Quantum Computing. While tough to quantify, reaching new commercialization milestones over the next 12 months could fuel the next big move for this industry first-mover.

Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.