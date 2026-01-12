If You'd Invested $100 in Palantir Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Palantir has been one of the AI revolution's biggest winners.

The business is posting incredible sales growth and margins.

The AI stock has soared over the last year and pushed the company's valuation to even more growth-dependent levels.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stands as a clear-cut leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) software space. The company's early prioritization of data-gathering and analytics technologies helped establish early advantages that helped facilitate huge wins in AI technologies, and the business has been scaling at an incredible pace.

In last year's third quarter, Palantir's revenue jumped 63% year over year to reach $1.18 billion. Meanwhile, the business posted a 40% net income margin. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company guided for annual sales growth of 61%. Stellar sales growth and impressive margins help to explain Palantir's incredible stock performance -- and why investors have been willing to pay a premium to own a piece of the company.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Palantir's business results have kept the stock's hot streak alive

Palantir has been quickly climbing the ranks of the world's most valuable companies and currently has a market capitalization of approximately $423 billion. Over the last year, the company's share price has risen 160% -- a performance that would have turned a $100 investment into $260.

Palantir stock is now up more than 600% over the last five years, and the AI leader has one of the most growth-dependent valuation profiles of any major tech company on the market. The software specialist is currently valued at approximately 67.5 times this year's expected sales and 175.5 times this year's expected earnings, and those valuation metrics reflect expectations that Palantir will continue to post huge sales and earnings growth on the strength of a paradigm-shifting tech portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,451!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,229!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 12, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.