If You'd Invested $100 in Palantir Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Palantir delivered another phenomenal earnings report for the third quarter.

Its stock is trading at a high valuation.

It still has massive long-term opportunities.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the hottest stocks on the market over the last year. It's the quintessential artificial intelligence (AI) stock, utilizing AI in innovative ways to help its clients gain value, and the market sees a promising future for the company.

How high can Palantir stock go?

Palantir has been at the center of the AI stock craze. Investors prize its data analysis platforms that take large and disparate data sets and help companies and organizations organize and evaluate them.

The company has been growing at an incredibly fast pace, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Revenue increased 63% year over year in the third quarter, with U.S. commercial growth of 120%. This could be its biggest opportunity.

It ended the quarter with a record $2.76 billion of total contract value, up 150% from the previous year, and it closed 204 deals worth at least $1 million. These metrics demonstrate clear long-term value.

Surprisingly, Palantir stock fell after the report. Or not surprisingly, since Palantir is already so highly priced that there wasn't much room for it to keep going. It trades with a price-to-sales ratio of 137.

Palantir stock is up 205% over the past year, and if you'd invested $100 one year ago, you'd have just over $300 as I write this. Palantir is an excellent company, but at the current valuation, there may be limited upside in the near term.

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

