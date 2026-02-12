If You'd Invested $100 in Netflix 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

In the last five years, this top streaming stock has underperformed the S&P 500, which might come as a surprise.

Netflix will likely take on significant debt to purchase certain assets of Warner Bros. Discovery.

When it comes to the streaming industry, there might be no business that commands more attention among investors than Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The innovator deserves credit for spearheading the changing media landscape to huge success. But did that huge success translate into successful returns for investors?

If you'd invested $100 in this streaming stock five years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

Netflix is not the lead role

In the past five years, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) put up a total return of 91% (as of Feb. 11). That gain is well ahead of what Netflix achieved, which is a 45.1% return. This means that had you invested $100 in the company's shares, you would have just $145.87 today. This underperformance might come as a revelation to many investors.

By zooming out, though, we see a better image. The stock is up 830% in the past decade.

The market's dissatisfaction is on full display

Netflix shares are trading 38.6% below their peak from June last year. The stock dropped after Q3 2025 earnings came in below expectations due to a tax dispute in Brazil.

Besides that, shares have been facing downward pressure following the announcement to acquire certain assets of Warner Bros. Discovery at an enterprise value of $82.7 billion. The market probably isn't pleased with the amount of debt Netflix will need to take on to complete the deal.

Should you buy stock in Netflix right now?

