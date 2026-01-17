If You'd Invested $100 In Netflix 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Strong financial results have helped Netflix shares catapult higher in the past decade.

Investors who are looking to buy the streaming stock today should be critical of the valuation.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a true pioneer in the internet age. It successfully disrupted the cable TV market, becoming the dominant player in the streaming industry. And investors who have been along for the ride have been rewarded with tremendous returns.

If you invested $100 in Netflix shares 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.

Investors have loved watching Netflix's rise

Netflix's stock performance deserves a standing ovation. Over the past decade, the streaming stock has skyrocketed 721% (as of Jan. 15). A hypothetical $100 starting sum would be worth $821 today.

This is what investors get when a company consistently posts strong financial results. Netflix is projected to report $45.1 billion in revenue and $13.3 billion in operating income in 2025, according to analysts. These figures would be 16% and 28% higher, respectively, than what was registered the year before.

Press the pause button

Investors who missed the boat might be wondering if it's not too late to get on the Netflix bandwagon. The business is operating at a high level as it finds success in advertising and live events, in addition to its prowess at curating popular content.

But the stock's current valuation does not present an attractive entry point. Unless the price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3 comes down substantially, it's best to continue watching Netflix from the sidelines right now.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

