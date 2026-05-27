If You'd Invested $100 in Micron Technology Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Micron has been one of the tech sector's biggest winners over the last year.

AI-related demand for the company's memory solutions has translated into huge sales and earnings growth.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has become one of the hottest names in the tech sector. While advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia and other players continue to be the foundational hardware powering the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, Micron's high-bandwidth-memory (HBM) chips are key components in these advanced processors and have become an increasingly important part of the AI infrastructure tech stack.

Soaring demand for HBM chips and other AI solutions has completely reshaped the memory and storage markets, with production constraints resulting in surging prices across multiple categories. As a leading provider of HBM chips and other AI memory products, Micron has enjoyed massive valuation gains.

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Micron has posted huge one-year returns

As of this writing on May 25, Micron stock is up 704% over the last year. That means that if you invested $100 in the company 12 months ago and held on to your stake, it would now be worth $804.

On the heels of its massive rally, Micron now has a market capitalization of roughly $847 billion and is valued at approximately 7.7 times this year's expected sales and 12.9 times this year's expected earnings. While the company actually looks very cheap on a price-to-earnings basis, the memory-chip market has historically been highly cyclical.

On the other hand, it could be a mistake to take an overly cautious outlook on demand for Micron's HBM solutions. The company has already sold all of its production capacity for this year, and strong demand looks poised to continue into 2027.

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Keith Noonan has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.