If You'd Invested $100 in First Majestic Silver 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

First Majestic Silver gets the highest percentage of its revenue from silver among its peers.

The company has acquired several top silver mines over the past decade.

Its strategy has enabled it to cash in on silver's rise.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

The price of silver has gone parabolic over the past year. While the precious metal has lost some of its luster recently, it's still up by more than 150% over the past year.

The rise in silver has driven up most silver stocks. Here's a look at how much money you'd have today if you invested $100 in leading silver producer First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) a decade ago.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

First Majestic Silver is a leader in silver. About 57% of the mining company's revenue came from silver last year, the highest percentage among its peers. Meanwhile, 90% of its revenue came from precious metals production. The company owns interests in four producing silver mines in Mexico. It's also the only mining company with its own minting facility.

The company's focus on silver has really paid off over the past decade. A $100 investment in First Majestic Silver is now worth over $610. That's a nearly 20% annualized return. Additionally, First Majestic Silver started paying dividends in 2021, which has added almost $10 to its total return, while pushing the annualized total above 20%.

While the rising price of silver has helped drive First Majestic Silver's robust returns over the past decade, that's not the only factor. The company bought Primero Mining in 2018, adding the San Dimas mine to its portfolio (which was its top-producing mine in 2025, producing 10.2 million ounces of silver equivalent). First Majestic also closed its well-timed acquisition of Gatos Silver last year, enhancing its ability to cash in on surging silver prices.

First Majestic Silver's strategy of focusing on buying silver mines has really paid off over the past decade. They've enabled the silver mining company to significantly grow shareholder value by enhancing its ability to cash in on rising silver prices.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 9, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.