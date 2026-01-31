If You'd Invested $100 in Costco 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Key Points

Costco's share performance comes up significantly ahead of the S&P 500, thanks to strong fundamentals.

Since the valuation is steep, investors aren't advised to buy the stock right now.

In addition to Walmart and Amazon, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is one of the leading businesses in the retail sector. It has a global presence with over 900 warehouses in total. And the company has been a great portfolio addition for shareholders.

If you bought $100 worth of this retail stock 10 years ago, how much would you have today?

In the past 10 years, Costco has produced a total return of 682% (as of Jan. 27). This means that a $100 starting investment would be worth $782 today. This is a wonderful gain that is much better than what the S&P 500 index would have returned.

It shouldn't be surprising that Costco's investment gains have been driven by strong fundamental performance. The company has far more warehouses today than it did a decade ago, which has resulted in increasing merchandise sales and a much bigger membership base of loyal customers. Consequently, Costco is registering much higher net income these days.

But investors shouldn't rush to buy the stock just yet. Costco is an expensive investment opportunity today, with shares trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 52. The best move is to wait for a sizable pullback before even thinking about adding Costco to your portfolio.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

