If You'd Invested $250 in Capital One Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) stock has proven an exceptional investment over the long term. Since 1995, shares have risen in value by more than 3,600%. The S&P 500, for comparison, rose in value by about half that amount over that time period.

But what about the past five years? Are Capital One shares still outpacing the market?

Did Capital One stock beat the market over the last five years?

On May 7, 2019, Capital One stock closed at $91.60 per share. This week, the share price is around $140. When including dividends, the total return over the past five years has been roughly 70%. That means a $250 investment would now be worth about $425. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has delivered a total return of 95%, turning a $250 investment into $488.

Why has Capital One stock lagged the market? It's been a difficult economic environment for most financial stocks. The Vanguard Financials ETF, for instance, has returned just 63% over the past five years. The pandemic, inflation, interest rates, and economic uncertainty all played a part.

It's important to note, however, that Capital One shares have lagged the market over many five-year periods. But over the very long term, they've outpaced the market. That's because many of the stock's biggest moves have come over short periods of time. Over the past six months, for example, shares have spiked in value by about 35%. If you trade in and out of the stock, there's a good chance you missed the biggest upward moves.

There are many stocks like Capital One, which lag the market for years at a time, accruing most of their value over short periods. It's a great reminder that buying and holding high-quality businesses for years -- if not decades -- at a time is the most reliable way to accumulate wealth.

Should you invest $1,000 in Capital One Financial right now?

Before you buy stock in Capital One Financial, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Capital One Financial wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $564,547!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.