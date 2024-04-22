If You'd Invested $10,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has been through some ups and downs over the past few years. The big biotech disappointed investors when a couple of candidates outside of its specialty area of cystic fibrosis (CF) failed along the development path. But the company continued to impress with its CF products and their revenue growth as well as its advancement of other non-CF candidates in the pipeline.

If you'd invested $10,000 in Vertex five years ago, you would have accompanied the company on some of these ups and downs. How much would you have today? Let's find out.

Beating the S&P 500

Considering Vertex shares have gained 118% over the past five years, beating the S&P 500's 73% increase, the value of a $10,000 investment five years ago would total $21,800 today. The idea of buying and holding on for the long term is key to those winnings, reinforcing the idea of choosing quality companies and sticking with them for a number of years. If you had lost patience with Vertex during some of the down points, you could have walked away with a much smaller gain -- or no gain at all.

Now, moving forward, there's reason to continue being optimistic about this biotech company's ability to deliver additional long-term rewards. Vertex recently won approval for Casgevy, a gene-editing treatment for blood disorders, showing it has what it takes to expand beyond CF. And the company is approaching the finish line with a candidate for pain as well as a new CF candidate that may even beat Vertex's current best seller. Vertex just launched a rolling regulatory submission for the pain candidate and aims to file for regulatory review of the CF one by the middle of this year.

All of this means now is a great time to hold onto your shares of Vertex, or even buy more for the reasonable valuation of 23x forward earnings estimates -- and bet on more long-term winnings from this hot biotech stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertex Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2024

Adria Cimino has positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.