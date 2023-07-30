If You'd Invested $10,000 in Tesla in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a movie star of a stock these days, but that wasn't the case in the mid-2010s. Electric vehicles (EVs) were still a niche market, in a world still dominated by a handful of incumbent automakers churning out internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by the thousands.

What a difference a near-decade makes. Tesla these days is not only the pace-setter of the EV industry, but it's also one of the most recognized industrial companies on the stock market, period. Here's a drive-by on how, and why, it became so mighty, and a take on whether it's still a good stock to invest in.

An electrifying rise

While Tesla as a company and a stock has had its fits and starts, for the most part, it's been a racecar. A $10,000 investment in the EV maker's shares placed in late July of 2015 would have, after two stock splits, grown to a monster pile of almost $2.25 million eight years later. How's that for share price acceleration?

Tesla was an idea that came at the right time for the world. Ever-increasing public awareness of the need for cleaner alternatives to ICEs, combined with rapid advances in EV technology, set the stage for a company to rule the segment. Tesla was a relatively early arrival, in the days when neither Rivian nor China's Nio, prominent EV companies today, was yet founded.

Tesla combined tech savvy with a strong aesthetic sense to build EVs that performed well on the road and looked good while doing it.

In those early days, the company was one of the very few pure-play EV makers, which gave it early-mover advantage. That quickly positioned Tesla as a leader in a segment going through explosive growth. From 2011 to 2021, unit sales grew more than fortyfold in the U.S., rising from barely over 10,000 in the former year to almost 460,000 in the latter.

Is it any wonder that Tesla grew at chunky rates? Looking at a narrower slice of time reveals how effectively the company capitalized on its situation. Its sales across the 2018 to 2022 stretch alone nearly quadrupled, to almost $81.5 million last year.

The company doesn't only sell cars -- it's also a purveyor of home energy generation and storage systems -- but moving the metal is what really powers that growth. Tesla's vehicle deliveries jumped nearly five times higher in that 2018-to-2022 period, crossing the 1 million barrier last year with over 1.3 million cars shipped.

Tapping the brakes

It's all fine and good to cheer a company's achievements during boom times, but the EV segment is maturing. It's no longer a novelty to see such a car on the road, nor is it unusual to pass by a bank of EV charging stations while motoring along a highway. Rivian has taken pole position as an EV pickup maker, for instance, while Nio is a tough competitor in the eternally enticing, and massive, Chinese market.

EV purchases in the U.S. are a benchmark for the segment, and the most recent statistics indicate that we're starting to cool down from the days of hot growth. Yes, total unit sales zoomed 50% higher in the first half of 2023 on a year-over-year basis; however, that was well down from the 71% growth of first half 2022.

Tesla also hits the occasional speed bump. Its Autopilot system was seemingly at the heart of several accidents. Meanwhile, the company's tireless hype man, CEO Elon Musk, has talked a good game about its Cybertruck pickup and self-descriptive Semi. Yet the Cybertruck is still in development, and after a set of delays, the Semi finally, finally started rolling out late last year.

Pricey but worth it

So in all likelihood, the days of dizzying growth, in both fundamentals and stock price, are in the rearview mirror for Tesla. It's an expensive business to own not only on a share-price basis, but on valuations too. Its price-to-sales ratio is mile-high at nearly 10, and the same could be said for its price-to-book, which approaches 17. To say that these are far richer than those of many EV pure-play rivals and auto incumbents is putting it lightly.

At the risk of stating the obvious, though, Tesla isn't just another carmaker jockeying for position. It's such a leader that it's essentially beginning to set the rules for the wider industry; look at how other automakers have lined up behind its North American Charging Standard for only one piece of recent evidence.

What Tesla does matters to not only the EV segment, but to the auto industry in general. It will continue to innovate and continue to shift lanes in order to maintain its lead. Witness the bold series of price cuts it enacted with some of its models starting late last year, for example.

We often have to pay more for a leader, and Tesla stock is worth the premium, in my view. It might not be a 200-bagger from here on out, but it should maintain or extend its lead and add value for its shareholders nevertheless.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

