If You'd Invested $10,000 in Eli Lilly Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) broad portfolio of drugs has helped the company's earnings climb over the years -- and in recent times, two products in particular have supercharged growth. The big pharma company sells Mounjaro and Zepbound, both prescribed for weight loss, and demand has been surpassing supply.

Pharmaceutical companies are generally viewed as safe investments -- due to people needing their medications no matter what the economy is doing. This often results in a certain level of earnings stability. Lilly offers investors this investment profile, and thanks to its weight-loss drugs, it also brings the revenue growth you would expect from a more traditional growth stock. How has that translated into stock performance? Let's find out.

Blockbuster drug Mounjaro

If you'd invested $10,000 in Eli Lilly stock five years ago, you would have $65,900 today. That's a gain worthy of a top growth player. Lilly managed to draw the attention of a wide range of investors -- from cautious to aggressive -- as Mounjaro became a blockbuster drug. Now, the recently launched Zepbound is following in those footsteps.

In the most recent quarter, Mounjaro generated more than $1.8 billion in revenue, while Zepbound brought in about $517 million during its first full quarter of commercialization. The good news for shareholders and potential shareholders is that these gains are likely to continue. As mentioned, demand for these products is high, with Lilly and rival Novo Nordisk unable to keep up so far. (Both are ramping up production, though, which should help earnings climb further.)

According to Goldman Sachs Research, the weight loss drug market may reach $100 billion by the end of the decade. Meanwhile, Lilly has other weight-loss candidates in late-stage development, and if all goes well there, the company's status as a weight-loss drug giant may continue for quite some time.

All this means that Eli Lilly stock could continue to reward investors over the long term.

Should you invest $1,000 in Eli Lilly right now?

Before you buy stock in Eli Lilly, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eli Lilly wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,722!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.