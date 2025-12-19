If You'd Bought XRP (Ripple) 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Key Points

Although cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, successful coins like XRP can deliver outsized returns if you give them enough time.

The value of XRP has more than tripled over the last five years.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

The crypto market is going through a major sell-off, and most of the top coins have experienced steep losses. XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), which had been one of the best performers earlier in 2025, is now down 37% over the last three months, as of Dec. 16.

Despite the recent decline, XRP has still been a winner for early investors. To see why patience is crucial when investing in cryptocurrency, let's look at how much a $1,000 investment in XRP from five years ago would've grown to today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

XRP has been a long-term winner -- but there's a catch

XRP's price has increased by 228% over the last five years. If you'd invested $1,000 in it five years ago, you'd now have $3,282. The S&P 500 index has grown by 83%, meaning it would've turned $1,000 into $1,831.

However, it's worth noting that all of XRP's gains came after the 2024 presidential election. Until that point, you would've actually lost $130 of your $1,000 investment.

The election of President Donald Trump drove significant growth for XRP, as investors expected a more crypto-friendly regulatory environment. That was particularly important for XRP, as its issuer, Ripple, was involved in a lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at the time.

You would've needed to invest early in XRP and, just as importantly, hold onto it for years while it lagged the stock market. And after it finally took off, you would've needed to decide whether to sell to ensure you made a profit.

The volatility of cryptocurrencies and their uncertain futures makes investing in them more complicated than investing in stocks. There's nothing wrong with putting some money into crypto. As XRP demonstrates, you can make a sizable return this way. But it's best to keep the bulk of your portfolio in safer assets, such as stocks and bonds.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $506,935!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,514!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 19, 2025.

Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.