If You Use Bitcoin, Consider Supporting These Critical Open-Source Projects

The ethos of Bitcoin is enabled by a range of critical open-source software projects. Consider supporting this list of 30 such projects.

Our greatest asset as Bitcoiners is the blossoming open-source community that makes this movement possible. Open-source software empowers individuals around the world while remaining independent of governments and large corporations that continuously attempt to track, censor and control us. Many of these projects are not run for profit and do not have large budgets supporting them. Instead, they rely on an ever-increasing network of individuals worldwide who contribute time and energy to build them out, often without compensation.

So, how can those of us who support Bitcoin help support the imperative work of these projects? With Bitcoin 2022, for instance, our goal has been to throw the largest Bitcoin-focused event in history that is both accessible and welcoming to newcomers, while remaining true to the Bitcoin and open-source ethoses (disclaimer: Bitcoin 2022 is operated by BTC Inc, which also operates Bitcoin Magazine).

With this mission in mind, it has been clear that we must support open-source contributors and projects however we can. For us, this effort started with a dedicated conference hall at our event focused solely on open-source projects and the importance of free and open-source software (FOSS). In October, we launched our free open-source ticket program, providing $1 million worth of conference passes to open-source contributors of select projects. We have since added 24 additional projects now eligible for the free open-source tickets program.

The 30 highlighted projects below are, in our view, among the most critical for the advancement of Bitcoin. Readers should consider supporting these projects in their own ways, and those who have made a commit to their open-source codebase prior to October 1, 2021 can verify those commits and apply for a free, four-day pass to Bitcoin 2022 here.

(The below projects are listed in alphabetical order.)

1. Bisq

A decentralized bitcoin exchange that allows you to trade bitcoin for dollars, euros or shitcoins directly with another person without providing intimate personal information to an exchange.

2. Bitcoin Beach Wallet

A community-focused wallet that has an easy interface that relies on a multisig custodian with keys held by trusted community members.

3. Bitcoin Core

The reference client and backbone of the bitcoin network — both a node and a wallet.

4. Blixt Wallet

A powerful yet user-friendly Lightning wallet available on Android and iOS.

5. Blue Wallet

A powerful mobile wallet available on both Android and iPhone that is both easy to use and has power user features including multisig.

6. Braiins OS

A custom firmware that gives users more control over their bitcoin mining ASICs, including a more profitable return on investment.

7. Breez Wallet

An easy-to-use Lightning wallet available on Android and iPhone that includes podcasting 2.0 and point-of-sale capability.

8. BTCPay Server

A point-of-sale system that lets users accept bitcoin for goods and services easily and reliably.

9. C-Lightning

One of the major Lightning implementations, which leverages plugins to give you additional features and control.

10. Eclair

A mobile-focused Scala-based Lightning implementation.

11. Electrs

An easy and performant way to use your own Bitcoin node with a variety of wallets and tools. Electra is built into most dedicated full-node implementations.

12. Electrum

A powerful desktop wallet that can be used in a variety of different ways including with hardware wallets, multisig and Lightning.

13. Immortan

A minimal, privacy-focused, opinionated Lightning Network protocol implementation aimed specifically to power Lite Lightning nodes, which are mostly to be found on mobile phones or desktop computers and only run private channels.

14. JoinMarket

A decentralized CoinJoin implementation that provides users additional privacy through the construction of collaborative transactions without a centralized server.

15. LDK

A library that allows you to build a Lightning node without worrying about implementing low-level Lightning logic correctly. LDK is based on Rust-Lightning, a full-featured but also incredibly flexible Lightning implementation, allowing you to decide how to use it.

16. LNBits

A platform that makes it easy to integrate Lightning in a wide variety of situations.

17. LND

The most popular Lightning Network implementation currently available.

18. Mempool

A direct view on the current state of the Bitcoin network that can be easily used with your own node.

19. Mercury Wallet

A privacy-focused wallet that uses a concept called statechains to enable users to swap bitcoin off-chain with minimal fees.

20. Muun Wallet

An extremely easy-to-use mobile wallet on both Android and iPhone that works with both traditional bitcoin payments and Lightning.

21. Nix-Bitcoin

A collection of Nix packages and NixOS modules for easily installing full-featured Bitcoin nodes with an emphasis on security.

22. Nodl

A powerful yet easy-to-run, 24/7 Bitcoin node.

23. RaspiBlitz

A Bitcoin full-node implementation that makes it easy to use Lightning and JoinMarket.

24. RoninDojo

A Bitcoin full-node implementation that supports Electrum and easy Samourai wallet integration via QR code and Tor.

25. Samourai Wallet

A privacy-focused Android wallet that makes it easy to use collaborative transactions to improve privacy on chain. Samourai also makes it easy to use your own node with a QR code pairing process and Tor.

26. SeedSigner

A hardware wallet with a screen and camera that you can build yourself for about $50. If you want a larger screen and smart card support, you can build a Specter in a DIY wat for about $250.

27. Sparrow Wallet

A full-featured desktop wallet that is compatible with Electrum servers. It works with all major hardware wallets, including multisig configurations, and has built in PayNym, PayJoin and Whirlpool CoinJoin support.

28. Specter Wallet

A desktop wallet that makes it easy to use any hardware wallet with your own node, including multisig configurations.

29. Tor

A network focused on preventing surveillance and censorship that is often used by Bitcoin projects.

30. Zeus

The easiest way to interact with your own Lightning full node on Android and iPhone.

