If You Sign Up for a Costco Membership Now, You Can Get a $30 Gift Card

If your relatives haven't signed up for a Costco membership yet, now is the time. The company is offering a limited-time deal through Feb. 13. Shoppers who purchase a year-long Gold membership will receive a $30 Costco gift card.

It's one of the better sign-up deals out there, especially when you consider Costco might raise membership prices later this year. Former Costco members may also be eligible for the deal.

Who is eligible for the gift card?

You can qualify if you meet either of the following requirements:

Never had a Costco membership before

Membership has been expired for more than 18 months (before April 2021)

Other requirements:

Limited to US and Puerto Rico customers

You can only purchase two: one for yourself, one as a gift

Limited to one per household

If you don't have easy access to Costco, chances are you qualify. It's simple to share membership benefits with household members -- one Gold membership covers an entire household. If you have the opportunity, consider sharing to save on membership fees.

Note: This deal isn't available just anywhere.

Where do you sign up?

Folks who are interested should navigate to the Costco offer online. There, shoppers can purchase the year-long Gold membership for $60 plus sales tax.

When do you receive the card?

You don't receive your gift card immediately. Buyers who provide their email addresses get emailed their digital Costco gift card within two weeks of purchase.

Is the gift card worth the annual Gold membership?

The deal may be worth it if you've been wanting to purchase a Costco membership but haven't yet. The gift card is half the cost of the $60 annual membership. Split among three household members, the yearly membership price drops to $20 each.

Here are some of the best perks of going Gold:

Costco wholesale prices

Cheap gas at Costco stations

Access to the Costco pharmacy at store locations

My household enjoys shopping at Costco for expensive products we'd rather buy in bulk for lower prices. his includes things like fish, avocados, and eggs. The best Costco deals for February are already in season -- worth checking out.

Plus, drivers with gas-powered vehicles enjoy cheaper gas prices. Gold members can pump their savings to fresh heights by purchasing gas with the best gas credit cards to get cash back.

That said, folks who (1) live alone and (2) shop for themselves stand to benefit the least from a Costco membership. The membership thrives when a household splits the membership cost and purchases items in bulk.

Shopping at Costco can reduce the cost of groceries/gas. That's more money to put toward a nest egg in a high-yield savings account. Consider the pros and cons of a Gold membership with household members before purchasing to ensure you're on the same page.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Cole Tretheway has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.