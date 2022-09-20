If You Rent a Storage Unit, This Perk Could Make Your Next Move Cheaper

Moving is no fun -- whether you're doing it alone, with friends, or by hiring professionals. If you're planning to move, it's essential to prepare for all of the costs before the actual moving day arrives. If you currently rent a storage unit, the company that owns it may offer you a perk to make your next move more affordable.

While hiring movers can be a great stress reliever, it may not always be in your budget because moving fees can be extremely expensive.

If you plan to move everything on your own or with friends, you'll need the proper vehicle to do the job right. If you rent a storage unit, you may have access to a moving vehicle for the low price of $0.

A valuable hidden perk of renting a storage unit

Renting a storage unit can be an excellent way to get extra space for your belongings. If you're downsizing and need time to decide what to keep, or you're in between homes, you can pay a monthly rental fee to store your essentials in a storage unit.

Many storage companies provide extra perks included with your monthly rental fee. One of those perks may be a moving truck, made available at no additional cost to you.

This is how it usually works. The storage unit company may have one or two trucks available to rent out to customers. You'll need to pre-plan to reserve the truck for the day, but this can be a great solution if you're on a tight budget but need access to a moving vehicle.

Why pay money to rent a truck elsewhere if you can borrow one for free? If you're already renting a storage unit, check to see if they have a truck available for you to use for free.

Keep in mind that you will likely need to provide proof of insurance. You may also need to make a refundable deposit before driving off with the truck -- so ask about the rental process in advance so you know what to expect and can plan ahead.

Tips for preparing for the financial side of a move

If you're planning to move in the next few months or sometime next year, you may be worried about the expense. These tips can help you better prepare for the cost of your move:

Start planning your move now

The sooner you start planning, the better off you'll be. By giving yourself several months to save extra money and organize the essential details, you can lessen the stress you feel later. Opening a savings account to set aside money for your move is an excellent idea.

Calculate all the costs

Try to prepare for all moving costs so you're not blindsided. Consider expenses like transportation, moving supplies, gasoline, food before and after the move (you may not be able to easily cook right away), and the costs associated with settling into a new home.

Look for ways to save money

Some moving expenses are well worth the cost. But you may be able to save some money if you're strategic. One way is by borrowing a truck from a family member or using a free truck provided by your storage company instead of renting one.

Another way to save is by getting free, high-quality boxes from other people in your community who have recently moved. If you're creative, you may be able to spend less money on your next move.

If you're feeling anxious about your upcoming move, try to focus on the things you can control -- not the things you can't. Going in with a plan and preparing for moving expenses can significantly improve your move.

