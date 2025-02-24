News & Insights

If You Put Just $500 in Your IRA or 401(k) Every Month for 30 Years, You Could Have This Much Cash by Retirement

February 24, 2025 — 05:41 am EST

Written by Selena Maranjian for The Motley Fool->

I love what-if financial scenarios -- where you figure out what would happen if, say, you invested a certain sum regularly over a long period. I've made many charts over the years, in fact, showing various scenarios for articles I've written.

I think I love these tables because they offer the kind of information that served to wake me up, back in my 20s -- and I've been grateful for that wake-up call ever since.

Smiling person seated at table, looking at tablet.

Image source: Getty Images.

Take a gander at the table below. It shows how much money you might amass over time if you sock away $500 per month (that's $6,000 annually) -- or $1,000 per month ($12,000 annually) and you earn an average annual growth rate of 8%.

Growing at 8% for

$6,000 invested annually

$12,000 invested annually

5 years

$38,016

$76,032

10 years

$93,873

$187,746

15 years

$175,946

$351,892

20 years

$296,538

$593,076

25 years

$473,726

$947,452

30 years

$734,075

$1,468,150

35 years

$1,116,613

$2,233,226

40 years

$1,678,686

$3,357,372

Source: Calculations by author.

Why 8%? Well, I know that for building wealth over a long period, it's hard to beat the stock market, and over many decades, the stock market has averaged roughly 10% annual growth. But over your investment period, which might be the next 10 or 30 years, it could average 6% or 13% or something else. So to be a bit conservative, I used 8%.

Clearly, the table shows that you could amass hundreds of thousands of dollars -- or even more than a million dollars -- over 30 years. You might get there faster investing larger sums, too.

To aim to earn roughly the stock market's return, you could invest in a simple, low-fee index fund, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). It will invest you in 500 of America's biggest and best companies, which make up about 80% of the U.S. stock market's value.

Selena Maranjian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

