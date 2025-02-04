News & Insights

Markets

If You Put Just $100 in Your 401(k) Every Month for 10 Years, You Could Have This Much Cash by Retirement

February 04, 2025 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Katie Brockman for The Motley Fool ->

Investing consistently over many years is the key to building a healthy retirement fund, and the longer you give your money to grow, the less you'll need to save each month to see significant progress.

Contributing even $100 per month to your 401(k) can go a long way over time. If you were to invest consistently for 10 years, you could accumulate more than you might think.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

Person sitting at a desk using a computer with a child nearby.

Image source: Getty Images.

Building long-term wealth for retirement

Exactly how much you could earn will depend on your return on investment, and that will differ based on the specific funds you're buying. But the overall stock market has earned an average rate of return of 10% per year over the past 50 years.

Let's say you're contributing $100 per month while earning a 10% average rate of return. Over 10 years, that would add up to approximately $19,000 in total. But you could earn exponentially more if you have even a few more years to invest.

Number of Years Total Savings
10 $19,000
15 $38,000
20 $69,000
25 $118,000
30 $197,000
35 $325,000

Data source: Author's calculations via investor.gov.

Also, if you're earning a company match through your 401(k), that could instantly double your contributions. By investing $200 per month, with half of that coming from employer contributions, you could earn a total of more than $38,000 in 10 years -- assuming you're still earning a 10% average annual return.

Saving for retirement takes time and consistency, but small steps add up over time. By contributing whatever you can afford and leaving your money alone for at least a decade or two, you'll be on your way to building a robust nest egg.

The $22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.