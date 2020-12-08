If You Put $1,000 into Square Stock Last January, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

The financial sector hasn't exactly performed well during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after the recent vaccine-fueled rebound, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has produced a total return of negative 4% so far in 2020, dramatically outperforming a 17% return in the S&P 500.

Fintech giant Square (NYSE: SQ) is a big exception to the sector's underperformance. In fact, Square's stock price has more than tripled this year. A $1,000 investment in Square at the start of 2020 would be worth $3,327 as of Dec. 7.

Image source: Square.

This is just the latest in a strong history of outperformance. Here's how investors who get in even earlier did:

If you invested $1,000 in Square on this date: Here's how much you'd have now: Jan. 1, 2020 $3,327 Jan. 1, 2019 $3,711 Jan. 1, 2018 $6,004 Jan. 1, 2017 $15,300 Jan. 1, 2016 $15,900

Data source: yCharts. Returns as of 12/7/2020.

Why has Square done so well, and is there more upside ahead?

Simply put, Square's business has thrived during the pandemic. Square's net revenue in the third quarter was up by a staggering 148% year over year, and more important for future growth, its Cash App user base has doubled over the past year.

The Cash App is by far the most exciting driver of future growth, and although the company has done a great job of building out and monetizing its ecosystem (Cash App gross profit nearly tripled year over year), it is still in the early innings. In addition to the core person-to-person payment functionality and stock trading and bitcoin buying capability, there are many other financial services Square could potentially add.

In a nutshell, Square has delivered incredible returns for investors in 2020, and rightfully so. And if it can keep its revenue and user base growing at anything close to the current rate, there could be much more upside ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Square

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Square wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of Square and has the following options: short September 2022 $155 calls on Square. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Square. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.