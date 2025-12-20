If You Own Vanguard Industrials ETF, Take a Look at This Instead

Key Points

The industrials sector is beating the S&P 500 this year, and a lot of that outperformance is attributable to defense stocks.

Yes, traditional industrials ETFs offer related exposure, but there are also high-flying alternatives.

Some industrial funds do things differently, and one in particular merits consideration.

10 stocks we like better than Global X Funds - Global X Defense Tech ETF ›

Investors evaluating the universe of industrial sector exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have plenty of options to consider, but it's hard to go wrong with the Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEMKT: VIS).

Not only is this Vanguard sector ETF up nearly 20% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 along the way, but it also holds a massive basket of 391 stocks, ensuring investors gain broad exposure to the industrials sector. And like so many of its Vanguard peers, this ETF has a low expense ratio. This ETF's annual fee is just 0.09% per year, or $9 on a $10,000 investment.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

For investors seeking industrial exposure without the burden of selecting individual stocks, this Vanguard ETF is an excellent choice. For those with higher risk tolerance, there are alternative ways to tap into the industrial sector through ETFs, some of which have the potential to outperform traditional counterparts. Enter the Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEMKT: SHLD).

Sizing up the Global X Defense Tech ETF

This $4.97 billion Global X ETF isn't as old as traditional industrials ETFs. It came to market in September 2023, but since then, it easily outpaced its old guard rivals because it brings a growth fund feel to a sector that's typically considered a cyclical value destination.

Looked at another way, while standard industrial ETFs feature large allocations to aerospace and defense names such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin, the Global X ETF is a next-generation play on an old sector. In fact, it's not a dedicated industrials ETF because it allocates 14.6% of its weight to technology stocks.

Yes, the ETF shares many holdings with typical industrial ETFs. It also sets itself apart by featuring Palantir Technologies as its largest holding. That story stock isn't a staple of the industrial ETFs of yesteryear. Interestingly, just three ETFs of any variety have larger weights to Palantir than the Global X fund.

Palantir is just one stock, but it underscores crucial points. Warfighting is evolving, and so is how nations arm and defend themselves. National defense spending is becoming increasingly tech-focused, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and drones, among other trends. More so than its oldest rivals, the Global X ETFs taps into those themes.

This ETF offers regional diversification, too

Regardless of sector, a standard industry ETF, unless otherwise noted, only features exposure to domestic stocks. That's true of the aforementioned Vanguard fund, but when evaluating industrial ETFs, it's a point to consider because many countries outside the U.S. are ramping up defense spending.

The Global X ETF offers access to this theme, as nearly 37% of its holdings are from outside the U.S. The ETF allocates 8% of its portfolio to German equities, which is noteworthy because that country plans to double its defense expenditures over the next five years.

The fund's 5.5% weight to French stocks could be an added perk, as that country's 2027 defense spending is expected to be double the levels seen a decade prior. Bottom line: Defense is an increasingly tech-focused sector, and more countries are recognizing the need to invest in ensuring safety and sovereignty. This Global X ETF isn't granddad's industrial ETF, and that's all right. It may even be a good thing.

Should you buy stock in Global X Funds - Global X Defense Tech ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Global X Funds - Global X Defense Tech ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Global X Funds - Global X Defense Tech ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $506,935!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,514!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 20, 2025.

Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.