If You Own Any of These 12 Japanese Coins, They Could Earn You up to $1.9M

If you’re a coin collector or are interested in becoming one, you can find some fascinating choices by expanding your search to Japan. Japanese coins are known for their distinctive designs and craftsmanship — which is why many are valued at six figures or higher.

Check Out: 8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors

Read Next: 7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor to Boost Your Savings

Japan learned about coinage from China and issued its first bronze coins around 708 AD, according to Brittanica Money. Through the mid-10th century, Japan issued a dozen different coins, but that stopped for the next 600 years as Japan moved toward grain and cloth for currency.

Early in the 17th century, however, Japan returned to coinage by issuing the copper kwan-ei. Since then, Japan has issued a variety of gold, silver, copper and nickel coins.

Here are 12 Japanese coins or coin sets with values that rise to nearly $2 million, according to the CoinValueLookup website. All dollar amounts are based on actual sale prices and comments are from CoinValueLookup. Note that many of these examples are graded MS 60 (mint state) or higher.

Learn More: I’m a Bank Teller: 9 Reasons You Should Never Ask for $2 Bills From the Bank

1. Sado Koban Gold Shield: $75,000

The Koban was used in the Edo feudal period in Japan. This specimen was made from gold mined on the island of Sado, making it one of the “most desirable” types of Koban for collectors.

2. Meireki Oban Gold Shield Keicho Era (1658-95): $84,000

This Oban formed part of the Pinnacle Collection sold in Hong Kong in 2021. It was estimated at between $20,000 and $30,000 but sold for much more than that.

3. Oban Gold Shield Keicho Era (1601-95): $102,000

More than 16,500 Obans of this kind were minted, but the only one graded MS62 sold at auction in 2021 for much more than the expected price of $35,000 to $50,000.

4. 2 Yen, Year 13 (1880): $114,000

This 2 Yen was minted during year 13 of the reign of Emperor Meiji — a year in which “relatively few” coins were minted, boosting its value.

5. Oban Tensho Era (1573-1609): $156,000

Like other Obans, this specimen is covered in hammer marks. But in this case the marks are arranged in columns rather than the “random positioning” found on examples from the era, which increases its value.

6. Oban Gold Shield Genroku Era (1695-1704): $264,000

This was offered at a 2021 auction and came in around the midpoint of its expected sale price of $200,000 to $300,000.

7. Oban Gold Shield Genroku Era (1695-1704): $288,000

This Oban is decorated with shallow, thin lines crossing the coin, which are “quite different” from the deep, thick lines on most Obans.

8. Naga Oban Gold Shield Tensho Era (1573-1591): $348,000

This Oban was predicted to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000 at auction but ended up selling for much higher.

9. 20 Yen Gold Shield, Year 10 (1877): $840,000

“Very few” of these coins were made, leading some experts to speculate that they were produced for presentation to high-ranking officials or foreign dignitaries, leading to the coin’s “exceptional quality.”

10. Gold 10 Yen Pattern Gold Shield, Year 3 (1870): $660,000

This coin features a “very rare pattern” and is “beautifully engraved” with a dragon on one side and a sun and wreath on the other.

11. 1870 Japan Pattern Coin Set: $1.56 million

This set of eight coins were produced during a period when the ingot style coins of the feudal period were replaced by round coins of a “uniform size.” They were minted in London but the designs were “Japanese to the core.”

12. Hishi Oban Gold Shield Tensho Era (1588): $1.92 million

This is one of the first Oban coins ever minted and today only six known are in existence. The pre-sale estimate was $700,000 to 900,000 but the actual sales price was more than double that.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You Own Any of These 12 Japanese Coins, They Could Earn You up to $1.9M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.