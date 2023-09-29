If You Love EVs, You'll Love These Stocks

Electric vehicle sales are increasing sharply and that's boosted EV stocks in 2023. But automakers are fighting over customers in electric vehicles, which is already hurting margins and EV stocks may fall out of favor as a result. What isn't going to drop is the demand for electricity.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers some of the best ways to play the growth in electricity demand through electric utilities, which come with steady businesses and great dividends.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 24, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 26, 2023.

