Personal Finance

If You Live in One of the Richest States, Here’s the Salary You Need To Take Home $100K

June 08, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Americans who reside in states with a high cost of living often tend to be employed in high-paying roles to offset lifestyle expenses. If you want to take home $100,000 after taxes from a six-figure salary, you’d need to earn $130,999 on the low end in America’s richest states — and as much as $146,521 in one surprising East Coast state.

See More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Check Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

To determine the 10 richest states, GOBankingRates referred to existing research on how much the top 1% pay in taxes. A separate GOBankingRates study about the salary needed to take home $100,000 in each state was then utilized to determine each state’s amount.

In alphabetical order, this is how much salary is necessary to take home $100,000 in the 10 richest states.

the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

California

  • Salary needed for $100K: $144,879
  • Tax burden: 31.0%

Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

For You: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class

Boulder Reservoir stock photo

Colorado

  • Salary needed for $100K: $139,008
  • Tax burden: 28.1%

Be Aware: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Greenwich is an affluent town in Fairfield County, Connecticut, United States.

Connecticut

  • Salary needed for $100K: $141,600
  • Tax burden: 29.4%
People jogging, cycling and walking along Waikiki Beach.

Hawaii

  • Salary needed for $100K: $144,939
  • Tax burden: 31.0%
Colorful row houses along a sunny residential street.

Maryland

  • Salary needed for $100K: $146,521
  • Tax burden: 31.8%

Explore Next: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Salary needed for $100K: $140,643
  • Tax burden: 28.9%
Plymouth, New Hampshire, USA - May 18, 2016: Daytime view of Rounds Hall Tower on the campus of Plymouth State University.

New Hampshire

  • Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
  • Tax burden: 23.7%
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Salary needed for $100K: $140,929
  • Tax burden: 29.1%

Trending Now: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Salary needed for $100K: $139,681
  • Tax burden: 28.4%
First snow on the Blue Mountains in Walla Walla, Washington.

Washington

  • Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
  • Tax burden: 23.7%

Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 12, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You Live in One of the Richest States, Here’s the Salary You Need To Take Home $100K

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.