If You Live in One of the Richest States, Here’s the Salary You Need To Take Home $100K

Americans who reside in states with a high cost of living often tend to be employed in high-paying roles to offset lifestyle expenses. If you want to take home $100,000 after taxes from a six-figure salary, you’d need to earn $130,999 on the low end in America’s richest states — and as much as $146,521 in one surprising East Coast state.

To determine the 10 richest states, GOBankingRates referred to existing research on how much the top 1% pay in taxes. A separate GOBankingRates study about the salary needed to take home $100,000 in each state was then utilized to determine each state’s amount.

In alphabetical order, this is how much salary is necessary to take home $100,000 in the 10 richest states.

California

Salary needed for $100K: $144,879

$144,879 Tax burden: 31.0%

Colorado

Salary needed for $100K: $139,008

$139,008 Tax burden: 28.1%

Connecticut

Salary needed for $100K: $141,600

$141,600 Tax burden: 29.4%

Hawaii

Salary needed for $100K: $144,939

$144,939 Tax burden: 31.0%

Maryland

Salary needed for $100K: $146,521

$146,521 Tax burden: 31.8%

Massachusetts

Salary needed for $100K: $140,643

$140,643 Tax burden: 28.9%

New Hampshire

Salary needed for $100K: $130,999

$130,999 Tax burden: 23.7%

New Jersey

Salary needed for $100K: $140,929

$140,929 Tax burden: 29.1%

Utah

Salary needed for $100K: $139,681

$139,681 Tax burden: 28.4%

Washington

Salary needed for $100K: $130,999

$130,999 Tax burden: 23.7%

Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 12, 2025.

