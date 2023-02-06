Markets
TRNO

If You Like Prologis, You Should Consider This Logistics Warehouse Play, Too

February 06, 2023 — 06:46 am EST

Written by Marc Rapport for The Motley Fool ->

There are a lot of reasons to like Prologis (NYSE: PLD), the world's largest owner of distribution warehouses. Many of those same reasons apply to one of its much smaller competitors, Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO).

Both make their living on logistics, profiting from consistent, growing demand for warehouse space from business-to-business and business-to-consumer shippers. They're both real estate investment trusts (REITs) that have consistently grown their total return over the years.

Both these industrial REITs have also easily outpaced the S&P 500 over that time, as shown below, and have the business moats and momentum in place to earn them consideration now by long-term investors.

PLD Total Return Level Chart

PLD total return level data by YCharts.

Terreno's territory is tightly focused

There are some clear differences in scale and focus between Terreno and Prologis. The latter is a global powerhouse, with 5,495 buildings comprising 1.2 billion square feet serving 6,600 customers in 19 countries around the world, making it a major cog in the worldwide distribution machine.

Terreno, meanwhile, has a portfolio of 252 smaller warehouses comprising 15.4 million square feet and another 46 improved land parcels, all occupied by 575 customers. But here's where their strategy looks particularly interesting.

Terreno's properties are located near airports, seaports, and major interstates in six coastal markets: Los Angeles, northern New Jersey/New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

These are high-population, high-demand markets for e-commerce and other shippers, and Terreno's specific focus on in-fill sites with regulatory and physical supply restraints helps keep its bays and coffers full.

A good measure of that success is Terreno's growth in funds from operations (FFO). The chart below shows that, and it shows the corresponding growth in dividend payouts. That gap speaks not only to how well these payouts are supported but also to the room there appears to be for the payouts to grow.

TRNO FFO Per Share (TTM) Chart

TRNO FFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

Prologis or Terreno? How about both?

Prologis stock is still cheaper by one key measure, the ratio of price to FFO per share, at about 16.5 for Prologis to nearly 22 for Terreno. But both have sound balance sheets, experienced and proven management, and moats around their businesses that give them durability for what the economy brings next.

Both are strong stocks that deserve a place in the dividend-producing part of your portfolio. And you don't have to choose between the two. I own both and have been adding to them over time.

10 stocks we like better than Terreno Realty
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Terreno Realty wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Marc Rapport has positions in Prologis and Terreno Realty. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Prologis and Terreno Realty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRNO
PLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.