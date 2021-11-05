If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Before It's Too Late

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is Westamerica Bancorporation Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Westamerica Bancorporation managed to grow EPS by 16% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Westamerica Bancorporation's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Westamerica Bancorporation maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.9% to US$218m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:WABC Earnings and Revenue History November 5th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Westamerica Bancorporation's forecast profits?

Are Westamerica Bancorporation Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Westamerica Bancorporation insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. With a whopping US$59m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, like Westamerica Bancorporation, the median CEO pay is around US$3.5m.

The Westamerica Bancorporation CEO received total compensation of just US$699k in the year to . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Westamerica Bancorporation To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Westamerica Bancorporation is that it is growing profits. Earnings growth might be the main game for Westamerica Bancorporation, but the fun does not stop there. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. Even so, be aware that Westamerica Bancorporation is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Although Westamerica Bancorporation certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

