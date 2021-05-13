If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Before It's Too Late

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Union Bankshares Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Union Bankshares has grown EPS by 15% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Union Bankshares's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Union Bankshares maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to US$45m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGM:UNB Earnings and Revenue History May 13th 2021

Since Union Bankshares is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$150m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Union Bankshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We note that Union Bankshares insiders spent US$100k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. We also note that it was the , Robert Hofmann, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$51k for shares at about US$19.40 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Union Bankshares is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$26m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 17% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, David Silverman is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, like Union Bankshares, the median CEO pay is around US$1.0m.

Union Bankshares offered total compensation worth US$734k to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Union Bankshares Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Union Bankshares is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Union Bankshares. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

The good news is that Union Bankshares is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

