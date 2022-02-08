If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Before It's Too Late

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Starwood Property Trust Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Over twelve months, Starwood Property Trust increased its EPS from US$1.39 to US$1.49. That amounts to a small improvement of 6.6%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Starwood Property Trust's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Starwood Property Trust's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 21% to US$765m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:STWD Earnings and Revenue History February 8th 2022

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Starwood Property Trust?

Are Starwood Property Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold -US$1.0m worth of shares. But that's far less than the US$5.1m insiders spend purchasing stock. This makes me even more interested in Starwood Property Trust because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board Barry Sternlicht for US$4.9m worth of shares, at about US$22.66 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Starwood Property Trust insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$328m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Does Starwood Property Trust Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Starwood Property Trust is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Starwood Property Trust has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

The good news is that Starwood Property Trust is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

