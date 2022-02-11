If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Before It's Too Late

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Sonos's Improving Profits

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. It is therefore awe-striking that Sonos's EPS went from US$0.37 to US$1.17 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). The good news is that Sonos is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.6 percentage points to 9.4%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Sonos Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

One shining light for Sonos is the serious outlay one insider has made to buy shares, in the last year. Specifically, the Independent Chairperson, Michelangelo A. Volpi, accumulated US$2.0m worth of shares around US$37.35. It doesn't get much better than that, in terms of large investments from insiders.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Sonos insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$37m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 1.0% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Sonos Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Sonos's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Sonos deserves timely attention. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Sonos , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

