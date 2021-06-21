If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Before It's Too Late

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Shore Bancshares Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Shore Bancshares has grown EPS by 20% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Shore Bancshares's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Shore Bancshares maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 2.3% to US$61m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:SHBI Earnings and Revenue History June 21st 2021

Shore Bancshares isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$192m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Shore Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Shore Bancshares insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$109k buying it. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Dawn Willey for US$102k worth of shares, at about US$17.05 per share.

It's reassuring that Shore Bancshares insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. For companies with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, like Shore Bancshares, the median CEO pay is around US$1.1m.

The Shore Bancshares CEO received US$763k in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Shore Bancshares Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Shore Bancshares has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. But wait, it gets better. We have seen insider buying and the executive pay seems on the modest side of things. On balance the message seems to be that this stock is worth looking at, at least for a while. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Shore Bancshares (1 is concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Shore Bancshares isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.