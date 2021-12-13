If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Before It's Too Late

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Prosperity Bancshares Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Prosperity Bancshares managed to grow EPS by 9.4% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Prosperity Bancshares's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Prosperity Bancshares's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 3.0% to US$1.1b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:PB Earnings and Revenue History December 13th 2021

Are Prosperity Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Prosperity Bancshares has a market capitalization of US$6.8b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$283m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Prosperity Bancshares with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b is about US$6.3m.

Prosperity Bancshares offered total compensation worth US$3.5m to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Prosperity Bancshares Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Prosperity Bancshares is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Earnings growth might be the main game for Prosperity Bancshares, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Prosperity Bancshares that you need to take into consideration.

