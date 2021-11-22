If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Before It's Too Late

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Prologis (NYSE:PLD). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Prologis's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. It's good to see that Prologis's EPS have grown from US$2.25 to US$2.61 over twelve months. I doubt many would complain about that 16% gain.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Prologis's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Prologis maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to US$4.9b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:PLD Earnings and Revenue History November 22nd 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Prologis?

Are Prologis Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$113b company like Prologis. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$220m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Should You Add Prologis To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Prologis is that it is growing profits. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Prologis (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

