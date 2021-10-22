If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Before It's Too Late

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Ohio Valley Banc Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Ohio Valley Banc grew its EPS by 14% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Ohio Valley Banc's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Ohio Valley Banc's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 7.5% to US$52m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGM:OVBC Earnings and Revenue History October 22nd 2021

Since Ohio Valley Banc is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$130m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Ohio Valley Banc Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Ohio Valley Banc insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$52k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Edward Robbins for US$46k worth of shares, at about US$23.00 per share.

Is Ohio Valley Banc Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Ohio Valley Banc is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Ohio Valley Banc certainly can. The gravy on the mushroom pie is the insider buying, which has me tasting potential opportunity; one for the watchlist, I'd posit. Of course, just because Ohio Valley Banc is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Ohio Valley Banc isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

