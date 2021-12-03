If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Before It's Too Late

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Nature's Sunshine Products Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Nature's Sunshine Products has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, Nature's Sunshine Products's EPS soared from US$0.85 to US$1.08, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 27%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Nature's Sunshine Products maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to US$428m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:NATR Earnings and Revenue History December 3rd 2021

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Nature's Sunshine Products Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Nature's Sunshine Products insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$13m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 3.7% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Nature's Sunshine Products Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Nature's Sunshine Products's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. If you think Nature's Sunshine Products might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

Although Nature's Sunshine Products certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

