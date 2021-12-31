If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out MIND C.T.I (NASDAQ:MNDO) Before It's Too Late

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like MIND C.T.I (NASDAQ:MNDO). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

MIND C.T.I's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. MIND C.T.I has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from US$0.27 to US$0.29, in the last year. That amounts to a small improvement of 8.7%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). The good news is that MIND C.T.I is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.9 percentage points to 25%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGM:MNDO Earnings and Revenue History December 31st 2021

MIND C.T.I isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$62m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are MIND C.T.I Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Is MIND C.T.I Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, MIND C.T.I is a growing business, which is what I like to see. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for MIND C.T.I you should be aware of.

You can invest in any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

