If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Before It's Too Late

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Mid Penn Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Who among us would not applaud Mid Penn Bancorp's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 42%, compound, over the last three years? That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Mid Penn Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Mid Penn Bancorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 35% to US$111m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGM:MPB Earnings and Revenue History April 27th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Mid Penn Bancorp's forecast profits?

Are Mid Penn Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Any way you look at it Mid Penn Bancorp shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$474k to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that lady luck will grace this business. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Matthew DeSoto for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$18.68 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Mid Penn Bancorp is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$19m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 8.9% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Mid Penn Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Mid Penn Bancorp's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. What's more insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Mid Penn Bancorp deserves timely attention. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Mid Penn Bancorp (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of.

The good news is that Mid Penn Bancorp is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.